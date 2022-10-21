Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 9,061 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $35,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.