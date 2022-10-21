Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Salesforce worth $89,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.73. 101,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 291.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

