Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,925 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MRK traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $94.47. 224,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,986. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

