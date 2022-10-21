Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Krones in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Performance

ETR:KRN opened at €93.90 ($95.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €87.54 and its 200 day moving average is €81.52. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.