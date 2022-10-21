Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $67.12, with a volume of 27361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.27). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

