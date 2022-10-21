KuCoin Token Reaches Market Cap of $930.83 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $930.83 million and $1.27 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00049924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.51 or 0.27489713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010737 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

