Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak Sells 1,228 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Nestor Chylak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,520. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

