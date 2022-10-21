Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Shares Up 4%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 27,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 65 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Further Reading

