KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $9.53. KVH Industries shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 43,646 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $179.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.49.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 46.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

