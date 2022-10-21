Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 17,393 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

