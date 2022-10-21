Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.