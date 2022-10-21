Lake Street Capital Raises Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $16.50

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of ATEC opened at $9.89 on Monday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alphatec by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

