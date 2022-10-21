Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $9.25-10.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.13 and its 200-day moving average is $449.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.