Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $9.25-10.75 EPS.
Lam Research Stock Performance
NASDAQ LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.13 and its 200-day moving average is $449.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Lam Research Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
