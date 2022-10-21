Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $425.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein to $425.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $351.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.01. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

