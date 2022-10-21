Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $355.87 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 35.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

