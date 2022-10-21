Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:LW traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $80.76. 27,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,874. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

