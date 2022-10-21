Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.91

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 101997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after purchasing an additional 936,222 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,812,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 703,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 846,573 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 897,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth $8,581,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

