Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

