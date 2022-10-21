Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 66.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $147.32 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

