Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.6 %

LSTR opened at $147.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

