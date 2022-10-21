Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q4 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $146.63. 17,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

