Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $37.59 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 558.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

