Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.46.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.59 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

