Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.5 %

LDOS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. 956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,934. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

