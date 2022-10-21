Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.18.

LEVI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 14,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

