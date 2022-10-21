Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) versus Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Critical Contrast

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $20.44 billion 0.41 $2.99 billion $6.65 2.44

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 2 2 6 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lexaria Bioscience and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $22.21, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09% Cleveland-Cliffs 15.07% 64.45% 19.85%

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.