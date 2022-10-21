Lido wstETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $542.00 (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,390.97 or 0.07287057 BTC on exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $542.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002914 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,250.70 or 0.27639613 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010803 BTC.
About Lido wstETH
Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
