LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. 2,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 494,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Specifically, insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,108,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,200 shares in the company, valued at $45,108,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,411. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

