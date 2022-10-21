Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Cowen

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $351.41.

Shares of LIN opened at $278.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Linde by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 21.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

