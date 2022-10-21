Linear Price Up 0% This Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $71.10 million and $5.79 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.38 or 0.27512012 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.