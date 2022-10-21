Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.21 EPS.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $180.80. 14,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,036. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $181.63 and a 1 year high of $349.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

