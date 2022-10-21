Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$33.40 and last traded at C$33.29. 87,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 886,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

