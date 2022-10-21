LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.20.
LivaNova Price Performance
Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 26.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $657,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $64,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
