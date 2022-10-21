LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.20.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 26.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $657,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $64,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

