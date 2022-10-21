Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $506.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $506.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.49. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.