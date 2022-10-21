Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Down 2.5%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 17,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 36,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loncor Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loncor Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$42.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold ( TSE:LN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

