Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in PayPal by 134.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 71.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 26.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHR Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.5% in the first quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 234,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 376,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,099. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $258.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

