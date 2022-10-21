Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Invests $336,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,886. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

