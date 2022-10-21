Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $328,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $851,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

