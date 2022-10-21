LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39). Approximately 3,099,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,158,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.45).

LXI REIT Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 538.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

LXI REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

