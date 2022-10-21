MagnetGold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,385.00 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $278.72 million and $15,385.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.80 or 0.27434688 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010715 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

