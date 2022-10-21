Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 736.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

