Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $341.11 million and $59,992.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.23 or 1.00039738 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002968 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022131 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00047300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005594 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $103,173.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.