Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 271,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 43,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,804. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

