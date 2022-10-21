Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,618. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.40.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

