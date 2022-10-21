Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,517,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.30. 26,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

