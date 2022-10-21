Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 50 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 277.5% in the first quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 66,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $33,000. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RH by 82.4% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,766 shares of company stock worth $5,228,525 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

RH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.37. 14,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $689.80.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

