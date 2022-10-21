Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Workday by 15.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,706,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,540,000 after buying an additional 223,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.24. 14,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -186.44 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.57.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

