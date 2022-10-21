Manifold Finance Price Hits $27.22 on Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $27.22 or 0.00141906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $742,263.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

