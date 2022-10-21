ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.19 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.