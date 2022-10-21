Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €25.55 ($26.07) and last traded at €25.65 ($26.17). Approximately 6,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.20 ($26.73).

Manz Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $224.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Manz

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

